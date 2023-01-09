Morgan Stanley Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $144.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Dover Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.42 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

