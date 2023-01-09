Morgan Stanley Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $47.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.9 %

CARR stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.