SVB Leerink Lowers 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target to $20.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $164,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after buying an additional 145,294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

