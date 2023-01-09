Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $785.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $720.43.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $899.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.