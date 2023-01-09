SVB Leerink Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $170.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE A opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

