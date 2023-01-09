Comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -281.09% 27.04% 2.96% National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.78% 4.33% 1.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 2.66 -$90.00 million ($15.80) -0.81 National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 5.66 $105.25 million $0.94 38.80

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 234.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $47.89, indicating a potential upside of 31.31%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

