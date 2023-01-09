Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) vs. PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head to Head Comparison

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Delcath Systems and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 8.48 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.93 PetVivo $120,000.00 198.54 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.84

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than PetVivo.

Summary

PetVivo beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

