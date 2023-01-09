Lanvin Group (LANV) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 18.49 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.64

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lanvin Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 893 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.64%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

