Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) is one of 271 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Dolphin Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 3.10% 151.21% 12.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1647 9482 14883 431 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 38.63%. Given Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Dolphin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million -$12.84 million 1.00 Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors $9.43 billion $753.92 million 5.44

Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy competitors beat Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

