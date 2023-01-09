Contrasting Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.25 -$6.47 million N/A N/A SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.82 $44.60 million $1.40 90.22

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A SPS Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Data443 Risk Mitigation and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $157.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.83%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69% SPS Commerce 12.04% 11.70% 9.31%

Risk & Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

