Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and DNB Bank ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $52.08 billion 2.58 $12.27 billion $8.60 11.28 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.35 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 23.66% 16.33% 0.86% DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 0 4 5 0 2.56 DNB Bank ASA 1 3 4 0 2.38

Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $140.09, suggesting a potential upside of 44.45%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $196.00, suggesting a potential upside of 880.49%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Royal Bank of Canada.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats DNB Bank ASA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. The Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The Insurance segment offers life, health, wealth, home, auto, travel, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, mobile advisors, and digital platforms, as well as independent brokers and partners. The Investor & Treasury Services segment provides custody, fund administration, shareholder, private capital, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, securities finance, and treasury services. The Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

