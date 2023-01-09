Analyzing BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrightSpire Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BrightSpire Capital
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Alpine Income Property Trust
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrightSpire Capital
|$119.51 million
|7.31
|-$101.05 million
|$0.94
|7.20
|Alpine Income Property Trust
|$30.13 million
|7.53
|$9.96 million
|$2.47
|7.71
Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility & Risk
BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrightSpire Capital
|75.92%
|8.25%
|2.09%
|Alpine Income Property Trust
|76.98%
|13.42%
|6.01%
Summary
Alpine Income Property Trust beats BrightSpire Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.