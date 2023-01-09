Contrasting GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and GitLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $965.05 million 10.16 $93.18 million $0.59 60.02 GitLab $252.65 million 22.95 -$155.14 million ($1.23) -31.49

Analyst Recommendations

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.85%. GitLab has a consensus price target of $72.38, indicating a potential upside of 86.90%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 17.37% 49.27% 7.76% GitLab -47.30% -23.06% -17.00%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats GitLab on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.