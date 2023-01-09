Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.64

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 893 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 292.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.43%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

