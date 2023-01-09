HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) & Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Financial Review

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HempAmericana alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HempAmericana and Sigma Additive Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than HempAmericana.

This table compares HempAmericana and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.02 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.54

HempAmericana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions beats HempAmericana on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

(Get Rating)

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.