Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLTX. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.