Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $25.67

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares in the company, valued at $72,201,370.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $483.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.64.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.