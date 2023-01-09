Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $25.67

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares in the company, valued at $72,201,370.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $483.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

