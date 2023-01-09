Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

