MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $14.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Trading Up 7.8 %

MOR stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $531.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 1,157.24% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.