Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

