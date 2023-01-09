Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target at $118.17

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

