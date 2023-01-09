Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $17.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
ROIC stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
