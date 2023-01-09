Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $17.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after purchasing an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

