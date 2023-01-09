Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,429.25.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZAF stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

