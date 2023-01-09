Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $51.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

