Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives $2.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sema4 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The business had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,808,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,506 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sema4 by 1,211.8% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 228.8% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 254.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 36.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

