Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $868.33

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.33.

Several research firms have commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Investec lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($6.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.