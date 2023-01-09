Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,115 shares of company stock worth $591,914 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.00. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

