Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,115 shares of company stock worth $591,914 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.00. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

