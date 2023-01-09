Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $44.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.04. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

