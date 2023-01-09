Analysts Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $134.00

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $148.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.