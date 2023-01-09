Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

