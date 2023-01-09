Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OLK stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.