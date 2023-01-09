American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,977 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

