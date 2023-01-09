Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $39.40

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.2% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.