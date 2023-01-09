Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $39.40

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Shares of TWST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $77.26.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
