Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $39.40

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.2% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

