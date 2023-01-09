Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $26.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($25.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.