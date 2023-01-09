Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

