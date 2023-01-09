UBS Group Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $1.50

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

