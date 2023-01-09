Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Alphatec Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.32. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

