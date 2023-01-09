Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 29.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

