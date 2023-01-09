Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Alector Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.
Institutional Trading of Alector
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 29.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
