Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

ALLO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $878.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

