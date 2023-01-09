Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.30.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.38.

Amarin Trading Up 14.3 %

AMRN stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.73. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

