StockNews.com Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

