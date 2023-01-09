StockNews.com Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.
Hub Group Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.