Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.50%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Nuvectra.

10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvectra and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 1.46 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

