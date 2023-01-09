Head-To-Head Contrast: Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.99% 25.06% 8.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and Sprouts Farmers Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $6.10 billion 0.55 $244.16 million $2.29 13.85

Analyst Recommendations

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seven & i and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 2 3 1 0 1.83

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $31.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Seven & i.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Seven & i on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 374 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.