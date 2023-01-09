Head-To-Head Analysis: Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) vs. TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Universal Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Energy and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.15 $103.33 million $0.06 57.67

Profitability

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

This table compares Universal Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 1.66% 16.11% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Energy and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.86%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Universal Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

(Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.