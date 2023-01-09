SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Northland Securities

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,670 shares of company stock valued at $975,114 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

