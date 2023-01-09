Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STOK. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK opened at $8.52 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

