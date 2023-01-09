Morgan Stanley Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $63.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of TMDX opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.58. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,642,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,563 shares of company stock worth $5,679,207 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $15,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

