SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $12.71 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $438.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $72,070.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.