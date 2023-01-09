Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 83.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 17.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

