Critical Review: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $134.57 billion 2.11 $9.82 billion $0.40 268.51 Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.94 $13.30 million ($0.89) -70.90

This table compares Alibaba Group and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 0.88% 10.61% 6.70% Envestnet -3.91% 6.59% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 0 15 1 3.06 Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $144.06, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Envestnet on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a self-operated retail chain; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Taoxianda, an online-offline integration service for FMCG brands and third-party grocery retail partners; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database and big data, and IoT services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company's Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

